Nevada regulators could take away the business license of a cannabis testing laboratory and levy up to a $200,000 fine for allegedly saying cannabis products were more potent than they were.

According to Law360, state Cannabis Compliance Board agents conducted a routine audit of MA Analytics in March, but the lab, which tests medical and recreational marijuana products, allegedly withheld key data.

Once the inspectors received more information, they found the company was reportedly altering the weight of products to artificially boost THC potency numbers and hit a potency-value target.

MA Analytics also allegedly passed several cannabis edibles products for homogeneity verification when the goods should have failed.

Other products reportedly were over the THC content limit for adult-use cannabis and should have been labeled as medical.

MA Analytics did not respond to MJBizDaily’s request for comment.