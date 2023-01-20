Nevada finds Clark County marijuana grower used unapproved pesticide

By MJBizDaily Staff

Nevada regulators have determined that some marijuana products from a Clark County-based cultivator were doused with an unapproved pesticide.

The state’s Cannabis Compliance Board said that Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions used the pesticide ethephon, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency places ethephon in Toxicity Category I.

The registered pesticide is used to help plants develop flowers and ripen fruit, among other uses.

Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides that Nevada labs test for, nor are the labs equipped to do so.

State regulators are asking people to avoid all cannabis harvested by Clark Natural between July 23, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2023.

Nevada regulators believe the products were sold between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023, at more than 100 stores around the state.

Last year, Nevada cracked down on marijuana testing labs as another example of the cannabis industry’s increasing awareness of problems related to potency and contaminant testing.

