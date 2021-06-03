Nevada lawmakers approve marijuana consumption lounges

A bill allowing for marijuana consumption lounges was among a flurry of last-minute measures approved by Nevada lawmakers before they adjourned for the year.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the state Senate passed Assembly Bill 341 with an overwhelming 17-3 majority, which will allow Nevada regulators to offer two new types of marijuana business licenses related to consumption lounges:

One for retailers that want to open consumption lounges on the same property as their retail shops.

One for stand-alone lounges that will be limited to single-use products, in the same manner as bars that sell alcohol.

Alcohol will not be permitted to be sold in either type of establishment.

But the approval of the Legislature is a major milestone for the Nevada marijuana industry, which has been seeking cannabis consumption lounges for years in the tourism-reliant state.