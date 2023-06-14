Sweeping bill benefiting marijuana operators in Nevada heads to governor

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

An omnibus marijuana bill in Nevada awaiting the signature of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds numerous benefits for industry operators, including expanding the retail market and lowering fees.

Senate Bill 277, approved by the Democratic-led Legislature, would usher in several significant regulatory changes, including:

  • The creation of a dual license for medical and recreational retailers, allowing them to serve any type of customer.
  • Increasing the purchasing limits of flower from 1 ounce to 2.5 ounces.
  • Increasing the purchasing limits of cannabis concentrates from an eighth of an ounce to a quarter of an ounce.

Consumers will be provided more retail access as well, a position long supported by the industry in nearly every legal U.S. market.

According to the 2023 MJBiz Factbook, Nevada is home to roughly 100 cannabis retailers, with two-thirds of them currently co-located and, thus, allowed to serve both adult-use and medical consumers.

Under the bill, all adult-use stores in Nevada would be able to serve the state’s nearly 12,800 medical marijuana patients.

The legislation also would reduce the maximum fees for some marijuana licenses, including:

  • Adult-use retail renewal fee from $6,600 to $5,000.
  • Initial adult-use cultivation fee: $30,000 to $3,000.
  • Adult-use cultivation renewal fee: $10,000 to $1,000.
  • Initial adult-use cannabis production fee: $10,000 to $3,000.
  • Adult-use cannabis production renewal fee: $3,300 to $1,000.
  • Initial adult-use testing lab fee: $15,000 to $5,000
  • Adult-use cannabis testing lab renewal fee: $5,000 to $3,000.

The bill would also pave a path for cannabis companies to hire workers with felonies on their records.

The legislation comes amid a slide in overall retail cannabis sales in Nevada and a significant drop in product prices.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Nevada marijuana sales shrank 3.8% to $965.1M from mid-2021 to mid-2022
Image of the Las Vegas strip

Retail

MA scratches pilot program for cannabis consumption spaces before launch
Image of Massachusetts state capitol building

Retail

Cannabis rebrands aim to differentiate retail, not alienate shoppers
The Flower Shop retail Phoenix
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Nevada News by State Recreational Retail Social Equity 