Nevada suspends cannabis company’s cultivation license

Nevada regulators said Friday they suspended the cannabis cultivation license of Green Cross of America, effective immediately, calling the operation a “threat to public health and safety.”

According to a news release, inspectors from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board visited the company’s grow in Pahrump on Wednesday and found more than 400 marijuana plants that were either untagged or not properly entered in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system, a violation of industry regulations.

The release also cited unspecified “security and other significant deficiencies” as reasons for the suspension.

The board voted during an emergency meeting Thursday to suspend Green Cross’s license.

The company will have to submit a plan of correction to the board and “take all necessary corrective actions” within 10 business days of the suspension in order to restore the permits, according to the release.