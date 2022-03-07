Nevada suspends cannabis company’s license over seed-to-sale tracking issues

Nevada regulators voted to suspend the adult-use and medical cannabis cultivation and production licenses of NLVG, doing business as Desert Bloom, for not properly tracking its marijuana.

An inspection by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board agents found untagged or improperly tagged marijuana plants and packages that were not tracked in the state’s traceability system, Metrc, the agency said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agents also found that marijuana that initially failed testing was retested and/or sent to processing with the regulatory agency’s approval.

Further, regulators discovered that the company adjusted the weight of marijuana batches after they had been tested, then sent them on to retailers.

Social equity matters – Women & Minorities in Cannabis The annual Women & Minorities in the Cannabis Industry Report breaks down the current state of social equity and lack of diversity in executive roles across the industry as more states legalize cannabis, including: Breakdown of women and minority cannabis executives by year and sector

Startup costs and average income by race category

Major challenges and factors that play into inequity

Critical ways to improve the current diversity situation Get The Report

NLVG was ordered to must submit a plan of correction to the state for approval in order to have the suspension lifted, and the company cannot resume business until regulators have confirmed the problems have been fixed.

NLVG did not immediately respond to an MJBizDaily request for comment.