Nevada suspends cannabis cultivator’s license, cites diversion concerns

Nevada regulators voted unanimously to suspend the license of Las Vegas cannabis cultivator Helping Hands Wellness Center over concerns about diversion.

Agents from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board conducted a monthslong investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting on-site inspections, that determined the company’s employees “concealed and intended to divert cannabis and cannabis products,” according to a news release.

While reviewing surveillance footage, the agents saw and heard Helping Hands employees, including a manager. attempting to hide marijuana and discussing plans to remove cannabis plants from the facility in December, the release notes.

During a follow-up visit to the facility in January, the agents uncovered untagged cannabis plants that could not be properly traced in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.

Helping Hands is entitled to submit a plan of correction to the compliance board to have the suspension order lifted.

But the company cannot conduct business until the problems have been corrected.

Helping Hands was part of a 2020 action in which 17 companies sued Nevada regulators, claiming the state’s first round of recreational marijuana licensing was unfair.