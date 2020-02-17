A former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-gambling regulator have been appointed to Nevada’s new state marijuana industry oversight board.

Retired Justice Michael Douglas will chair the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Retired Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Dennis Neilander will help create the five-member regulatory body.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that:

Those appointments come on the heels of the governor’s selection last October of Tyler Klimas to serve as executive director of the panel, which is modeled after the board that oversees gambling and casinos.

The board was created after the head of Nevada’s cannabis licensing division was placed on leave from his job last September amid allegations of favoritism and improper conduct that surfaced during court hearings regarding the state’s retail marijuana application process.

Douglas, Neilander and Klimas will begin “regulatory groundwork” after the appointment of three more board members in coming weeks, according to Sisolak

The most recent appointments are through July 2021.

– Associated Press