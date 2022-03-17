Nevada’s Planet 13 sets first medical marijuana dispensary in Florida push

Multistate cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings disclosed the location of its first Florida medical marijuana dispensary as part of its plan to expand into the state.

The dispensary will be in the town of Orange Park, a Jacksonville suburb.

“The location in South Jacksonville is on a busy retail corridor next to a Walmart (Supercenter) and near the scenic St. John’s River, a popular destination for tourists and local residents,” Planet 13 said in a Thursday news release.

The Las Vegas-based company plans to simultaneously open cultivation and retail in Florida, according to a statement from co-CEO Bob Groesbeck.

The store is the first of an “initial six planned neighborhood style stores all focused on major population centers and heavily trafficked retail locations,” he said.

Planet 13 paved the way to move into the state by striking a $55 million deal to purchase Harvest Health & Recreation’s Florida medical marijuana subsidiary in 2021.

The acquisition closed in October.

At the time, Planet 13 said it also planned to launch superstores “in high traffic tourist destinations throughout the state” as Florida approaches adult-use legalization.

Outside its home state of Nevada and its Florida MMJ license, Planet 13 operates retail in California and holds a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois.