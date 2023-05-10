New Arkansas law prohibits sales of delta-8 THC products

By MJBizDaily Staff

It is no longer legal in Arkansas to sell products containing delta-8 THC, the hemp-derived cannabinoid steeped in confusion and controversy.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently signed Act 629 into law, according to Little Rock TV station KARK.

Other cannabinoids now prohibited by Arkansas include delta-9, delta-6a, delta-10 and delta-10a, which have been reclassified as a Schedule VI drug in the state, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

In Arkansas, marijuana also is a Schedule VI drug.

The new law also:

  • Requires anyone manufacturing or selling hemp products to obtain an annual license.
  • Instructs businesses to keep hemp-product sales records.
  • Places specific labeling requirements on the packaging of hemp products, including forbidding referencing “candy” or cartoon figures.

Because hemp-derived products such as delta-8 were unwittingly legalized through a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, several states have since prohibited such sales.

