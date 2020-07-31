New European-grown cannabis flower variety now available to German pharmacies

Berlin-based CanPharma is believed to be the first company to offer in Germany “a German brand of medical cannabis flower sourced from a non-Canadian (owned) production facility,” the firm’s chief financial officer told Marijuana Business Daily.
According to CFO David Attwood, the flower is produced in Europe in an EU-Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facility.
Attwood said the product is already available in Germany, with the first deliveries to pharmacies having been made in late July.
The new product underscores an increasing intra-EU trade – in this particular case, independent from Canadian producers – and an increasing competition in the flower segment. It’s a trend that Marijuana Business Daily has been predicting.
Attwood told MJBizDaily that CanPharma-branded flower is so far the only new entry in 2020 to the roughly half-dozen flower brands that are available to German patients:
- Many German wholesalers currently distribute Bedrocan-branded flower imported from the Netherlands.
- Cologne-based Cannamedical offers its own brand of flower, which currently is imported from Canada and Portugal.
- The other available brands are grown by Canadian producers in Canada or Europe.
CanPharma expects to offer more products before the end of the year, Attwood said.