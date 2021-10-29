Washington DC-based analytics firm New Frontier Data said Friday that it’s agreed to acquire the marijuana division of Canadian company Skylight Health Group for $8.6 million in cash.

New Frontier will be acquiring Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity from Skylight Health, a Toronto-based health care services and technology company.

Canna Care Docs is headquartered in Massachusetts and Relaxed Clarity in Colorado.

The deal is expected to close by the end of November.

New Frontier CEO Gary Allen said in a news release that the company will use the acquisition to “spotlight medical cannabis consumption trends” through the data the transaction will provide.

Skylight Health trades as SLHG on the Nasdaq and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. New Frontier Data is privately held.