The New Hampshire House passed another adult-use cannabis legalization bill, but getting it through the Senate has been a perennial challenge.

The legislation passed Thursday in the House would allow 15 medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis under regulation of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

New Hampshire is the only New England state that hasn’t legalized adult use.

Advocates, operators and consumers hope this is the year, considering outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and key GOP senators have signaled an openness for approval.

However, the Senate roadblocked legalization efforts last year and a similar measure in in 2022.

Republicans have a trifecta in New Hampshire, controlling the governorship and both chambers.