New Hampshire adult-use cannabis bill heads to Senate for third straight year

By MJBizDaily Staff

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

The New Hampshire House passed another adult-use cannabis legalization bill, but getting it through the Senate has been a perennial challenge.

The legislation passed Thursday in the House would allow 15 medical marijuana dispensaries to sell recreational cannabis under regulation of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.

New Hampshire is the only New England state that hasn’t legalized adult use.

Advocates, operators and consumers hope this is the year, considering outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and key GOP senators have signaled an openness for approval.

However, the Senate roadblocked legalization efforts last year and a similar measure in in 2022.

Republicans have a trifecta in New Hampshire, controlling the governorship and both chambers.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

New Hampshire Senate again rejects recreational marijuana legalization
Image of New Hampshire state capitol building

Legal

New Hampshire governor interrupts adult-use marijuana legalization plan
Image of New Hampshire state capitol building

Cultivation

Cannabis seed-to-sale software giant Metrc pivots focus to companies
Map of where seed-to-sale companies have contracts
All U.S. Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational New Hampshire News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY