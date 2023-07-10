NH allowing out-of-state visitors, Canadians to buy medical marijuana

Visitors from out-of-state and Canada with valid authorization in their markets can buy medical marijuana in New Hampshire.

As of June 28, tourists and other visitors can buy from one of the state’s seven Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs) up to three times per year, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services.

People who have at least one of the qualifying conditions recognized in New Hampshire can buy MMJ in the state.

Buyers must show valid ID with a medical cannabis card or other documentation, and all purchases are limited to 2 ounces of MMJ within a 10-day period.

Sanctuary, an ATC with locations in Conway and Plymouth, is celebrating the development by offering out-of-state shoppers a $50 credit for their first two purchases of more than $50 or more.

New Hampshire approved an MMJ program in 2013, but sales did not begin until 2016.

This past spring, the New Hampshire Senate voted against legalizing adult-use cannabis.