New Hampshire governor-elect reiterates opposition to adult-use cannabis

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t miss out! MJBizCon keynote sessions will feature business takeaways from the stars of  “High Hopes” and NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Get your tickets here!

The prospects of New Hampshire lawmakers approving an adult-use cannabis market look dim under newly elected Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte.

Political watchers in the state expect the state’s House of Representatives to once again advance a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in the 2025 session, buy Ayotte continues to publicly oppose any efforts along those lines, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

“I was pretty clear on the campaign that I don’t support legalizing marijuana because I am concerned about the quality-of-life issues,” she told the news outlet.

“I still feel the same way.”

Any marijuana legalization effort in the state would require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to overturn a veto by the governor.

But that’s a long shot in New Hampshire, where the GOP will have a trifecta in the upcoming session, controlling the governor’s office and both chambers.

Though New Hampshire senators passed an adult-use legalization measure in May – it’s the furthest any marijuana effort has made it in the legislative process – a proposal of a state-run industry by the previous governor was considered a deal-breaker in the House.

While polling indicates 70% of voters favor marijuana legalization, New Hampshire remains the lone New England state without a regulated adult-use cannabis program.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

New Hampshire adult-use cannabis legalization effort fails – again
Image of New Hampshire state capitol building

Legal

NH lawmakers reach adult-use cannabis compromise, but passage uncertain
Image of New Hampshire state capitol building

Legal

New Hampshire lawmakers reject plan for state-run cannabis retail
Image of Manchester, New Hampshire, skyline on the Merrimack River
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational New Hampshire News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY