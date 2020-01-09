The New Hampshire House of Representatives approved two bills to make medical marijuana available to more patients by expanding the state’s list of treatable conditions, but a more expansive measure died in the Senate.

The House on Wednesday voted to add insomnia and opioid-use disorder to the list of qualifying conditions, though the latter would carry significant restrictions, including a requirement that certifying providers have specialized knowledge in addiction treatment.

That limitation could curb any resulting sales boost.

An earlier version of one of the bills also sought to add anxiety and Lyme disease to the list, but those provisions were removed.

Meanwhile, the Senate voted Wednesday against making medical marijuana available for any condition for which treatment is determined to be necessary by a provider.

The Senate also voted to further study a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, and there are several new bills on that topic coming up later this session.

– Associated Press