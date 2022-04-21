New Hampshire Senate panel rejects recreational marijuana

A New Hampshire Senate committee rejected a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana sales, but only at state-owned stores.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously against House Bill 1598 on Wednesday, Manchester TV station WMUR reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure, which the House had passed, will still get a vote on the Senate floor, according to WMUR.

But it is extremely unlikely to pass, based on the Senate panel’s action.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

Under HB 1598, recreational marijuana products would be sold only at stores run by the state Liquor Commission, restricting a commercial marketplace.

Marijuana industry groups also found the measure problematic because it would have required state employees to sell products that are federally illegal.