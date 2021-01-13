New Jersey cannabis company workers sign up with union

Employees at New Jersey cannabis company Verano NJ voted to ratify a union contract with local chapters 152 and 360 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW).

According to a union news release, workers at the company decided to organize to ensure their rights are protected and acknowledged.

Verano NJ, which is licensed to grow and process medical cannabis in New Jersey, employs 80 workers. The company recently held a series of community job fairs to grow its workforce.

“Everyone wins when a mutually respectful, union-business relationship exists,” said Hugh Giordano, Local 152 representative.

“This agreement extends our commitment to employees in this exciting young industry, and it will assist Verano NJ in accomplishing its goals in a way that benefits host communities.”

There is an increasing amount of union activity in the marijuana sector.

Workers at Pennsylvania cannabis company CannTech signed a UFCW contract in December, and similar moves were made in Washington DC and Rhode Island in October.

Also, the UCFW recently claimed victory in a lengthy dispute with three California companies over employee wages.