New Jersey changes course, renews Curaleaf’s marijuana business licenses

Less than a week after refusing to renew several of Curaleaf Holdings’ marijuana licenses, New Jersey regulators on Monday reversed their decision.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) voted to approve Curaleaf’s adult-use cultivation and retail license renewals, the New York-based multistate operator announced in a news release.

“Today’s decision by the CRC Board to vacate their unprecedented action last week is an incredible victory for our 500 NJ team members and vindication for what we knew all along,” Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in a statement.

“Curaleaf is in good standing with the CRC and has fulfilled every requirement necessary for the renewal of our licenses.”

The regulators’ April 13 decision to deny the license renewals came weeks after Curaleaf announced it was closing a cultivation facility in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The CRC “cited the closure, along with the company’s clash with unionization and its lack of transparency with the state, as reasons for rejecting Curaleaf’s license renewal,” the New Jersey Monitor reported at the time.

As part of the licensing approval Monday, Curaleaf said it will provide regulators with more information regarding its labor practices and confirm ongoing compliance with New Jersey law and regulations.