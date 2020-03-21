New Jersey governor deems medical cannabis dispensaries ‘essential’

New Jersey became the latest state to classify medical cannabis dispensaries as “essential” businesses when the governor ordered all residents to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the stay-at-home order on Saturday, saying residents could venture out for necessary travel, NJ.com reported.

Murphy’s declaration also ordered nonessential retail businesses in the state to close until further notice.

Medical marijuana dispensaries were among those businesses deemed essential and allowed to keep their doors open, along with grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other establishments, according to NJ.com.

New York also has deemed MMJ dispensaries essential. California and Illinois, meanwhile, have classified both medical and adult-use retail outlets as essential.

