New Jersey governor touts benefits of marijuana legalization amid recession

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has long planned to legalize adult-use marijuana in his state, but now he’s adopted a new line of reasoning: Doing so could help the economy.

During a radio talk-show appearance, Murphy said legalizing recreational cannabis would be “an incredibly smart thing to do,” NJ.com reported.

Murphy acknowledged that New Jersey – like every other state – is facing a serious budget shortfall because of the coronavirus crisis and the resulting recession , but the Democrat said legalizing marijuana could help bridge the financial gap.

Though Murphy tried to persuade state lawmakers to legalize rec marijuana, the Legislature couldn’t agree on a plan and punted to the voters.

So adult-use marijuana will be on the ballot in New Jersey in November.

A 2016 report from the New Jersey Policy Perspective estimated that legalizing marijuana could bring in more than $300 million annually to the state in tax revenues, and a recent poll found that roughly six in 10 voters back legalization, NJ.com reported.