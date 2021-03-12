The major stakeholders pushing Congress to enact sweeping federal marijuana reform just got bigger with the formation of a new band of businesses and industry experts who believe legalization is a foregone conclusion and that the real prize will be shaping a nationwide MJ regulatory framework.
According to a news release, the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education and Regulation is a combination of major players from mostly outside the traditional marijuana space but includes some that already have a financial stake in the industry.
Members include:
- Altria Client Services, the producer of Marlboro cigarettes, a major investor in Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group.
- Constellation Brands, an alcohol company that invested nearly $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth.
- Molson Coors Beverage Co., a beermaker that has already entered the cannabis space with infused beverages.
- The Brink’s Co., a private security firm.
- National Association of Convenience Stores.
- The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers.
- Convenience Distribution Association.
Those advising the coalition through its “Center of Excellence” include:
- Former Minority Cannabis Business Association President Shanita Penny.
- John Hudak of the Brookings Institution.
- Brandy Axdahl of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.
- Derek Smith of the Resource Innovation Institute.
- Caroline Kitchens of the R Street Institute.
- Karmen Hanson of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
- Dr. Staci Gruber of McLean Hospital in Massachusetts.
Andrew Freedman, who oversaw the rollout of Colorado’s recreational marijuana market under then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, is the coalition’s executive director.
“The conversation is no longer about simply whether or not to legalize cannabis – the states and their constituents have already answered that question,” Freedman said in the release.
“The question before us now is how to craft a responsible federal framework for a legalized cannabis marketplace, and to do that right, we need all voices at the table.”
The new group was announced only a month after the formation of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which is comprised of even more businesses, advocacy groups and activists.
– John Schroyer