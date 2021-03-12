The major stakeholders pushing Congress to enact sweeping federal marijuana reform just got bigger with the formation of a new band of businesses and industry experts who believe legalization is a foregone conclusion and that the real prize will be shaping a nationwide MJ regulatory framework.

According to a news release, the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education and Regulation is a combination of major players from mostly outside the traditional marijuana space but includes some that already have a financial stake in the industry.

Members include:

Altria Client Services, the producer of Marlboro cigarettes, a major investor in Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group.

Constellation Brands, an alcohol company that invested nearly $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth.

Molson Coors Beverage Co., a beermaker that has already entered the cannabis space with infused beverages.

The Brink’s Co., a private security firm.

National Association of Convenience Stores.

The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers.

Convenience Distribution Association.

Those advising the coalition through its “Center of Excellence” include:

Former Minority Cannabis Business Association President Shanita Penny.

John Hudak of the Brookings Institution.

Brandy Axdahl of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.

Derek Smith of the Resource Innovation Institute.

Caroline Kitchens of the R Street Institute.

Karmen Hanson of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Dr. Staci Gruber of McLean Hospital in Massachusetts.

Andrew Freedman, who oversaw the rollout of Colorado’s recreational marijuana market under then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, is the coalition’s executive director.

“The conversation is no longer about simply whether or not to legalize cannabis – the states and their constituents have already answered that question,” Freedman said in the release.

“The question before us now is how to craft a responsible federal framework for a legalized cannabis marketplace, and to do that right, we need all voices at the table.”

The new group was announced only a month after the formation of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which is comprised of even more businesses, advocacy groups and activists.

– John Schroyer