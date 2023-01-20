New Maryland governor releases $46 million for adult-use cannabis program

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

On his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore directed the state to spend $46.5 million to set up the recently legalized state’s adult-use cannabis marketplace.

Voters elected Moore, a Democrat and the state’s first Black governor, at the same time they voted to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the state.

That law does not take effect until July 1, and a legal market that MJBizDaily estimates could reach $1 billion in sales by its fourth year might not open until 2024 or 2025.

And unlike other ballot initiatives, Maryland’s law does not include details such as licensing and distribution regulations, leaving that work up to lawmakers.

In the meantime, Moore on Thursday released $69 million in cash that his predecessor, Republican Larry Hogan, had held in reserve.

Most of that money – $46.5 million – will go toward causes related to the Cannabis Reform Act, according to Takoma-based news outlet Maryland Matters.

Of that cash:

  • $40 million will go toward a Cannabis Business Assistance Fund that’s meant to “assist small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses entering the cannabis industry,” according to the legislation.
  • $5 million will go to a Cannabis Public Health Fund controlled by the state health department that could bankroll research.
  • $1.5 million will go toward the Criminal Justice Information System to fund automatic expungements of past simple possession offenses.

On the campaign trail, Moore vowed to “prioritize equitable access” to the cannabis industry as well as expunge the “records of anyone convicted of simple possession.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Marijuana firms main funders of recent legalization efforts, overtaking advocacy groups
Chart showing how cannabis industry funded 2022 legalization efforts.

Legal

2023 offers business opportunities in several new state cannabis markets       
Image of Tremaine Wright

Legal

Maryland switches medical marijuana oversight to alcohol and tobacco agency
Image of Baltimore's Inner Harbor
All U.S. Briefs Legal Maryland Recreational 