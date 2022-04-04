New Mexico adult-use marijuana sales surpass $3.5 million in first three days

New Mexico’s new adult-use marijuana market recorded more than $3.52 million worth of sales from market launch on Friday through Sunday.

Day One of adult-use sales totaled roughly $1.97 million, followed by Saturday sales of $1 million and Sunday sales of more than $550,000, according to figures the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD) provided to MJBizDaily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical marijuana sales for the same three days totaled roughly $1.7 million.

NMRLD reported 29,191 adult-use cannabis transactions on Friday, followed by 18,227 transactions on Saturday and 10,472 on Sunday.

That’s a total of 57,890 transactions for the three-day period.

The office reported 29,883 medical marijuana transactions over the same period.

NEW MJBiz Factbook: Preorder Today! Informed decision making is essential for success in the cannabis industry. Get the facts and analysis you need in the 2022 MJBiz Factbook, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily. Why Preorder? You’ll be the first to get the latest data delivered to your inbox when the new edition releases on April 11 .

. BONUS OFFER: Get the 2021 MJBiz Factbook right now, for free. What’s inside the MJBiz Factbook? Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries.

for the marijuana + hemp industries. Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends.

+ State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

to regulations, taxes and opportunities. And more! Presale bundle offers are now available. Get The Data

The upcoming 2022 MJBiz Factbook projects annual adult-use cannabis sales worth as much as $125 million for New Mexico this year.

The Southwestern state has a population of roughly 2.1 million, but cross-border cannabis shoppers from neighboring Texas are expected to help boost sales.

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.