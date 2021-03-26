NM gov calls for special session to focus on adult-use marijuana measure

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, as expected, is calling for a special legislative session to try to get adult-use marijuana legalization past the finish line.

The session will start March 30, according to the Associated Press.

The state House passed a recreational marijuana bill, HB 12, last month by a 39-31 vote.

Two Senate committees amended the measure and advanced it to the full Senate for debate and a vote.

But Senate leaders decided instead to turn to other pressing matters in the final two days of the regular session that ended March 20.

Lujan Grisham has pressed for marijuana legalization, in part, to begin to wean the state from its dependence on oil and gas revenues.

The New York-based Drug Policy Alliance, which has led advocacy efforts for legalization in the state, issued a news release Friday reiterating that “New Mexicans are ready to see marijuana legalization become a reality.”

The Associated Press reported that some GOP lawmakers consider the governor’s push for a special session to be disrespectful because of its proximity to Good Friday and Easter celebrations in what is a strong Roman Catholic state.

But the special session also will address other issues, including funding for expanding businesses.