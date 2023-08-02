New Mexico marijuana store accused of illegal sales, extraction


Updated

New Mexico regulators filed an injunction to pause operations at an Albuquerque marijuana store after the retailer allegedly violated the state’s adult-use laws.

Sawmill Sweet Leaf is accused of selling products from another state and using potentially dangerous extraction methods without a license or permit, according to Albuquerque TV station KRQE.

“While the licensee in question will still receive due process through a formal hearing, we can now ensure New Mexicans are protected from dangerous products or a life-threatening explosion in the interim,” Linda Trujillo, the superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department, said in a statement.

According to a preliminary injunction the state filed July 28 with the County of Bernalillo 2nd Judicial District, Sawmill is accused of obtaining and selling cannabis products that were produced in California, which is illegal.

Representatives of the business allegedly told authorities the cannabis products contained delta-8 THC and not delta-9, according to the injunction.

Earlier this month, New Mexico marijuana business Paradise Exotics Distro lost its license after regulators alleged the company was selling products from California.

Sawmill Sweet Leaf also allegedly was operating a closed-loop extraction system using liquid petroleum without a license.

Liquid petroleum extraction has been linked to explosions.

