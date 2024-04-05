New Mexico reports record cannabis sales of $52 million in March

New Mexico set a monthly record for recreational and medical cannabis sales with more than $52 million in March.

Licensed retailers totaled more than $39 million in adult-use sales and $13 million-plus in medical marijuana transactions through the month, according to data from the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department (NMRLD).

The second-largest cannabis sales month in New Mexico was December 2023, when combined transactions reached more than $50 million.

Total New Mexico marijuana sales since the adult-use program launched in 2022 surpassed the $1 billion mark earlier this year.

The state had 1,050 total retail marijuana outlets as of February, according to the NMRLD.