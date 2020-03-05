New Michigan rule could spur cannabis grower growth

Michigan regulators agreed to phase out medical marijuana caregivers, a move that could generate more business for the state’s licensed cannabis growers and processors.

Authorized caregivers who grow cannabis have been the biggest supplier of marijuana products to retailers.

Starting Oct. 1, medical cannabis caregivers will be prohibited from selling product to licensed businesses, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency said in a bulletin.

“The Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s goal is to stimulate business growth while protecting patient safety,” according to the bulletin.

To reach that goal, the MRA will phase out the “transfer of marijuana and marijuana products into the regulated market from caregivers.”

The state, where recreational marijuana sales began Dec. 1, has issued licenses for almost 200 cannabis growers and 25 processors, according to the MRA.