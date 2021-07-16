New Oregon law reduces regulatory burdens for cannabis businesses

Oregon relaxed some of its cannabis regulations that industry officials said were limiting business growth, hurting licensees and threatening the economic viability of the state’s $1 billion-plus industry.

Most of the provisions of recently enacted Senate Bill 408 will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, unless regulators take action earlier through emergency rule-making.

“The passing of SB 408 into law is a huge step towards overhauling and modernizing Oregon’s cannabis regulations – creating a better business environment for the industry,” Jesse Bontecou, co-director of the Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association, said in a statement.

Kim Lundin, executive director of the Oregon Cannabis Association, noted that “overregulation particularly impacts small businesses” that lack capital, and “jeopardizes businesses of all sizes looking to compete on a national level.”

The new law, which was recently signed by Gov. Kate Brown, includes these provisions: