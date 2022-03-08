New rules for Michigan’s marijuana program, including lower fees, take effect

Michigan regulators are implementing new rules for the state’s marijuana program, including lower application fees and the removal of tiers.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency changes, effective March 7, include:

Lowering recreational and medical marijuana application fees from $6,000 to $3,000.

Removing adult-use cannabis establishment renewal tiers.

Removing medical marijuana facility renewal tiers, effective in fiscal year 2023.

Setting the initial cultivation license fee at $18,600 and allowing a grower up to 300 plants.

Also under the new rules, Class A marijuana microbusinesses can buy concentrates and infused products from a processor, and liability insurance will be required of companies when they receive or renew a license, according to Cadillac TV stations WWTV and WWUP.

A new educational research license will be created as well.

Applicants for that permit must be accredited by the Chicago-based Higher Learning Commission and have permission from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct cannabis research.

The license is valid for one year and does not require an application fee, a licensure fee or a renewal fee.

More information about the new rules is available here.