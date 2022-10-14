New York cannabis growers on pace to supply adult-use sales, officials say

Cannabis growers in New York have produced a large enough crop to stock the state’s adult-use marijuana retailers before sales begin by the end of the year, according to state officials.

The crop will be ready, high quality and sun grown, Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander told the Syracuse outlet of Spectrum News 1.

The marijuana supply news comes on the heels of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent pronouncement that New York’s adult-use program is “on track” to open 20 stores this year.

Meanwhile, the state appointed Dasheeda Dawson as founding director of a new initiative to support the New York cannabis industry.

According to a news release, Dawson will lead Cannabis NYC, which is intended to support New York’s cannabis industry through:

Public education.

Direct services to entrepreneurs and professionals.

Legislative advocacy.

Policy development at all levels of government.

Dawson, who has previously worked as a policy adviser and cannabis advocate in New York and Portland, Oregon, will serve as the primary liaison between the city and state agencies as well as community stakeholders including elected officials, community boards and industry associations.