New York cannabis sales hit record-breaking $214.4M in August

New York’s legal marijuana market saw impressive growth at the end of the summer, hitting a record-breaking $214.4 million in sales for August.

It’s the highest monthly sales figure in the nearly three-year history of the industry in the state, according to Crain’s New York Business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales climbed from $161.6 million in July and $153.2 million in June, according to information Kevin Brennan, deputy director of analytics at the state Office of Cannabis Management, shared during a regulatory meeting Monday.

It’s up from $104.3 million in August 2024.

Brennan noted that the increasing sales figures, driven by the ongoing opening of new dispensaries, are a promising indicator for New York’s legal cannabis market.

Milestone achieved

The growth follows a milestone reached this summer, when the industry surpassed $2 billion in total legal cannabis sales.

Year-to-date sales have already hit $1.26 billion, with cumulative sales reaching $2.3 billion since the market’s launch in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, Brennan said that the OCM projects total sales for 2025 to reach about $1.8 billion.

“We could be on $3 billion watch by the end of the year,” Brennan said.

Supply concerns loom

Brennan cautioned that New York’s 516 licensed cannabis cultivators might not grow enough marijuana to meet the legal market’s demand next year, potentially leading to a shortage despite this year’s surplus.

Brennan said that based on calculations and feedback from licensed growers, the state’s cannabis farmers have the capacity to produce up to 1.19 million pounds of marijuana biomass annually.

Subscribe to the MJBiz Factbook Exclusive industry data and analysis to help you make informed business decisions and avoid costly missteps. All the facts, none of the hype. What you will get: Monthly and quarterly updates, with new data & insights

Financial forecasts + capital investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & market opportunities

Annual survey of cannabis businesses

Consumer insights

And more! Get the Facts

However, annual production this year is closer to 474,000 pounds because many growers are not using their full capacity.

“We have licensed 51% more than we need for 2026 and about what we need for 2027,” Brennan said. “However, given how little of that is currently online, we project an almost 40% potential shortfall for next year.”