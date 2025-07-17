New York marijuana officials issued another product recall this week, this time over pesticides discovered in cannabis flower initially cleared for sale.

The state Office of Cannabis Management has not received any reports of sickness or injury, but is recalling three product lots sold by East End Flower Farm under the “Harvest” brand as a precautionary measure, according to a July 14 press release.

OCM issued the recall over concerns about unreliable testing conducted by Lexachrom Analytical Laboratory, which is no longer permitted to test cannabis products, according to the agency’s website.

The recall follows another issued in late June.

East End Flower Farm retested one of the three affected lots and found it had pesticides above the limits the OCM allows.

The other two lots were not retested, but the OCM is recalling all three as a precautionary measure.

The affected products are:

Harvest – Secret #9, Flower, 3.5 grams (Lot No. EE-89-9-001)

Harvest – Lemon Haze, Flower, 3.5 grams (Lot No. EE-LH-8-001)

Harvest – Pure Michigan, Flower 3.5 grams (Lot No. EE-PM-8-001)

According to OCM, consumers who purchased any of the recalled products should contact the store where they purchased them. The products can be returned even if they’ve been opened.

New York has had ongoing issues with testing labs and recalls, with critics saying the lab-fraud problem could undermine consumer confidence.

Some recalls have been the result of illegally “inverted” cannabis into the regulated system.

Inversion is the insertion of cannabis or THC produced outside of regulated channels into the legal market.