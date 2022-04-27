NY recreational marijuana sales likely will begin by fall, state regular says

Recreational marijuana should be for sale in New York by this fall, according to the head of the state’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB).

CCB Chair Tremaine Wright told a public forum on Saturday that adult-use cannabis products from growers with conditional licenses will be on retail store shelves in the autumn, The (Syracuse) Post-Standard reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright also is chair of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Earlier this month, New York state regulators issued the first round of recreational cannabis cultivation licenses to 52 local hemp farmers.

Wright also said conditional dispensary license holders will be eligible to receive loans with interest instead of interest-free loans or grants.

2022 MJBiz Factbook – Now Available The essential resource for cannabis business leaders across all sectors provides the latest data and in-depth analysis you need to develop informed business strategies and avoid costly missteps. Featured Inside: Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

40+ charts and graphs with key data points Get the facts and stay ahead of the curve. Order Your Copy

Those funds will come from a marijuana social equity fund that totals $200 million.

Meanwhile, Chris Alexander, the executive director of the OCM, told The Post-Standard that, unlike the conditional licensees, general licensed businesses likely won’t start operations until the end of this year or early 2023.