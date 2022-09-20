Licensing for NY recreational marijuana suppliers delayed, official says

The full rollout of New York’s recreational marijuana market will likely be delayed well into 2023.

That’s a far cry from an expected launch later this year or early next year.

Chris Alexander, executive director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management, said during a public forum that the agency won’t begin accepting new applications for recreational cannabis businesses until mid-2023, according to The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

Operators and industry hopefuls had been expecting the application window for cultivation, processing and other plant-touching licenses to open this fall.

So the delay is a major setback for what’s expected to be one of the largest cannabis marketplaces in the United States.

“Middle of next year you’ll see those applications open for cultivation, for processing,” Alexander said during the public forum.

New York has begun accepting business license applications for only a small number of adult-use retail permits.

To qualify for a conditional retail license, an applicant must demonstrate experience owning and operating a qualifying business.

Those applications must be submitted by Sept. 26.