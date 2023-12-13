New York regulators issue first cannabis product recall

New York issued what is believed to be its first cannabis product recall after the discovery that a single lot of gummies “did not undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality.”

The product, “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies, 2:1 THC/CBN,” were “sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York State” between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) said Tuesday in announcing the recall.

The batch and lot number for the offending gummies is ZZ-23–07-13-0001, the OCM said.

Retailers and distributors must remove the product from circulation immediately.

Any consumers who have purchased the offending product can return it.

The recall is a “precautionary measure,” the OCM said in its statement.

No adverse effects from consumers have been reported.

It’s unclear how the untested products entered the legal supply chain.

New York’s nascent adult-use marijuana program continues to struggle to turn the tide against a rampant illicit market.

Fewer than three dozen legal recreational retail outlets are open across the state, compared with thousands of unlicensed sellers.

However, more retailers – including multistate operators – are poised to open their doors over the next month after a series of legal settlements.