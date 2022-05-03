New York state reminds hemp industry that THC isomers off-limits

New York cannabis regulators are stepping up efforts to stamp out THC isomers derived from hemp, sending a warning letter that delta-8 and delta-10 THC products derived from hemp are “strictly prohibited.”

The letter from the New York Office of Cannabis Management, acquired by Cannabis Wire, tells hemp licensees and applicants that hemp-derived THC products “contain intoxicating qualities which are more appropriately regulated by” New York’s Cannabis Control Board, the agency that oversees medical and adult-use marijuana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter comes as delta-8 THC products remain commonplace on shelves in New York gas stations and bodegas, despite being banned last year, Cannabis Wire reports.

New York has not ruled out the possibility of selling delta-8 THC and other THC isomers through existing marijuana sales channels. But the state has yet to propose rules for doing so.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

New York is among many states grappling with how to regulate intoxicating cannabinoids that can be derived from hemp extracts.

Just last week Virginia lawmakers shelved a measure that would have banned delta-8 THC from hemp because of disagreements with the governor over criminal penalties.