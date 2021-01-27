(A version of this story first appeared at Hemp Industry Daily.)

A new beverage group has been formed to connect leaders in the cannabis and beverage industries who hope to expand that segment of the hemp and marijuana sectors.

The Cannabis Beverage Council (CBC) is the brainchild of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, an industry advocacy group.

The CBC was formed to “forge a new beverage market by harmonizing canna-beverage policies across the country,” ATACH President Michael Bronstein said in a statement.

Founding members of the council include:

Jake Bullock, co-founder of Cann in Los Angeles.

Adophus Busch V, an Anheuser Busch heir and founder of ABV Cannabis Co. in Colorado.

Scott Coors of the Coors Brewing family, an entrepreneur who serves on the board for SeroVita Holding Corp. in Colorado.

Gary Kaminsky, director of legal compliance at Acreage Holdings in New York.

David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth in Ontario, Canada.

Erik Knutson, CEO and co-founder of Keef Brands in Colorado.

Josh Lizotte, CEO of Rebel Coast in California.

Koji Pupo, vice president of business development at Columbia Distributing in Washington state.

Bill Silver, president of new markets at CannaCraft in California.

Chuck Smith, CEO of BellRock Brands in Connecticut.

Christy Zhou, vice president of legal and regulatory affairs at Organigram in New Brunswick, Canada.

“At the repeal of alcohol prohibition in the 1930s,” Coors said, “the industry came together to create an industry effort and agree on responsible consumption, policies, and best practices.

“ATACH’s new council for cannabis beverages is modeled after this concept, which is why I am a part of this historic moment.”

