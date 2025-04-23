No charges filed in wrongdoing probe of ex-Oregon official with marijuana ties

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

An investigation into potential wrongdoing by a former Oregon secretary of state who took a side job with a marijuana company has been closed with no criminal charges filed.

Federal officials began investigating Shemia Fagan in 2023 after she signed a $10,000-per-month contract with a cannabis company while her office was auditing the state’s oversight of the cannabis industry, according to The Oregonian.

Fagan took a side job in February 2023 with Veriede Holding, an affiliate of Oregon cannabis company La Mota, against the advice of employees in her office who “strongly discouraged her” from doing so, The Oregonian reported, citing a preliminary review by the state’s Government Ethics Commission.

She resigned from the secretary of state’s post, an elected position that paid an annual salary of $77,000, in May 2023.

Fagan’s duties included oversight of Oregon’s Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Although no federal criminal charges were filed against Fagan, she is still being investigated by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC).

The OGEC, which is looking into whether she violated state ethics rules, also launched an investigation into whether Fagan used taxpayer funds to pay for family vacations.

The commission put its probes on hold until the federal investigation was complete but now plans to discuss Fagan’s cases on May 9, Executive Director Susan Myers told The Oregonian.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Federal grand jury to probe ex-Oregon official with cannabis ties, report says
Image of Shemia Fagan

Legal

Oregon marijuana businesses challenge voter-approved pro-labor law
Image of raised fists in the air

Manufacturing

Marijuana-infused chocolate experiencing seasonal sales spike
Image of chocolate candies on a conveyor at a confectionery maker
All U.S. Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Oregon Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY