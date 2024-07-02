The Emjays International Cannabis Awards, first introduced during MJBizCon Week in 2023, are returning Dec. 5 to the Pearl Theater inside The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Nominations are open for 23 awards categories in the cannabis industry.

Nominations close Aug. 18, and the top six nominees from each category will move on to the finals.

The majority of award winners will be announced at The Emjays.

However, five categories will be awarded Dec. 6 on the MJBizCon 2024 trade show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

New categories

Based on attendee feedback, Farechild Events, which produces The Emjays in association with MJBizCon, reworked the awards categories to include best cannabis brands, best consumer gear, best cannabis journalist and more.

Award winners will be chosen based on voting by the public and industry leaders.

Awards categories that will be honored at The Emjays’ Dec. 5 awards show include:

Financial Services of the Year (accounting firms, banking, investment firms)

(accounting firms, banking, investment firms) Business Service of the Year (insurance agency, consulting firm, market research/data firm, staffing and recruiting agency)

(insurance agency, consulting firm, market research/data firm, staffing and recruiting agency) Business Software of the Year (CRM, ERP, payroll software, HR software)

(CRM, ERP, payroll software, HR software) Law Firm of the Year

Retail Cannabis Brand of the Year

Retail Services of the Year (retail store designer, architectural firm, delivery services, security services)

(retail store designer, architectural firm, delivery services, security services) Retail Software/Tech Company of the Year (loyalty programs, point of sale, delivery software, consumer ordering software, payment processing)

(loyalty programs, point of sale, delivery software, consumer ordering software, payment processing) PR Agency of the Year

Marketing Agency of the Year (design, SEO, branding)

(design, SEO, branding) Cannabis Journalist of the Year

Content Creator of the Year (social, video, podcast)

(social, video, podcast) Cultivation Technology (Hardware) of the Year (lighting, dehumidifiers, trimming machines, packaging machines, extraction equipment)

(lighting, dehumidifiers, trimming machines, packaging machines, extraction equipment) Testing Lab of the Year

Cultivation Software of the Year (quality/monitoring software, seed-to-sale software)

(quality/monitoring software, seed-to-sale software) Cultivation (Non-Tech) Company of the Year ( seed banks, soil companies, nutrients, pots/trays, terpenes)

seed banks, soil companies, nutrients, pots/trays, terpenes) Packaging/Printing Company of the Year (product packaging, labels, jars/pre-roll containers)

(product packaging, labels, jars/pre-roll containers) Cannabis Infused Brand of the Year (edibles, tinctures, cosmetics, drinks)

(edibles, tinctures, cosmetics, drinks) Extraction/Concentrate Brand of the Year

Cannabis (Flower) Brand of the Year

CBD/Hemp Brand of the Year

Consumer Gear/Tech Product of the Year (non-vaporizer products: grinders, rolling machines, pipes, water pipes, smoking utensils, cases/carriers, dehumidifier packs)

(non-vaporizer products: grinders, rolling machines, pipes, water pipes, smoking utensils, cases/carriers, dehumidifier packs) Vaporizer Product of the Year (dabbing devices, vape pen technology, vaping hardware)

(dabbing devices, vape pen technology, vaping hardware) Advocacy Organization of the Year (trade associations, advocacy groups)

MJBizCon On-site Awards Categories

The following categories will be awarded on the show floor of MJBizCon on Friday, Dec. 6.

Cultivator of the Year

Strain of the Year (include geneticist name in response)

(include geneticist name in response) Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign or Collaboration of the Year

Best Newcomer Brand (must be formed after Jan. 1, 2022)

To nominate a company, individual or organization for The Emjays International Cannabis Awards, click here.

More information about The Emjays is available here.

More information about MJBizCon 2024, which runs Dec. 3-6, is available here.