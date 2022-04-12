ND pro-marijuana group pushes for adult-use legalization ballot measure

Cannabis advocates in North Dakota are sprinting to the finish line to place a question about legalizing adult-use marijuana on the state’s November ballot.

A 25-member sponsoring committee submitted a petition to the state secretary on Monday, Fargo-based news service InForum reported.

If the petition is approved for circulation, the advocates would need 15,582 signatures from North Dakota residents by July 11 to make the November ballot.

The petition:

Details a proposal for setting up retail marijuana stores and cultivation operations.

Would legalize the possession and purchase of small amounts of marijuana for anyone 21 and older.

Calls for marijuana products to be tested as well as labeled and tracked through a traceability program.

Directs state regulators to establish rules and create the legal marijuana program by October 2023.

Last year, North Dakota’s state Senate overwhelmingly defeated a bill to legalize recreational marijuana that was written with similar language.