North Dakota voters might see recreational marijuana on November ballot

Backers of a measure to legalize a recreational marijuana market in North Dakota said they have submitted 25,762 signatures by the July 11 deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s 10,000 more than the 15,582 signatures required to qualify the referendum for the state’s November ballot.

The petition signatures, which were submitted by New Approach North Dakota to the secretary of state’s office, still must be verified.

Stay informed with MJBiz Newsletters MJBiz’s family of newsletters gives cannabis professionals an edge in this rapidly changing industry. Featured newsletters: MJBiz Daily : Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning

: Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning MJBiz Cultivator : Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses

: Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses MJBizCon Buzz : Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon

: Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon MJBiz Finance : Financial reports & funding strategies for entrepreneurs + investors

: Financial reports & funding strategies for entrepreneurs + investors Hemp Industry Week : Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing

: Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing And more! Subscribe Today

The measure calls for state regulators to adopt rules to implement the adult-use cannabis program by Oct. 1, 2023.

Regulators would issue no more than seven manufacturing licenses and 18 store licenses, according to the referendum.