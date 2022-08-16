New York approved the first 15 conditional recreational cannabis processor licenses, which will allow companies to start making infused products such as vapes, oils and edibles and add variety to product lines retailers can offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we open New York’s first (adult-use) stores, owned and operated by New Yorkers harmed by the misguided criminalization of cannabis, the shelves will be lined with infused edibles, topical creams and concentrated oils,” Tremaine Wright, chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Board, said in a statement.

The New York Office of Cannabis Management also approved an additional 19 conditional adult-use grower licenses, meaning 242 recreational cultivation permits have been granted so far, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

In addition: