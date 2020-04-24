Ohio regulators are temporarily changing the state’s medical marijuana rules to give MMJ patients easier access to products during the coronavirus pandemic – a move that could increase sales at dispensaries.

Dispensaries may take phone orders.

Curbside pickup.

Patients are permitted to purchase MMJ in two 45-day windows instead of having to wait 90 days, as they did previously.

According to Cleveland TV station WEWS, the temporary rules include:

Transactions between patients and dispensary employees must take place on a dispensary’s property.

Ohio joins a growing number of states with legal marijuana sales that are allowing curbside pickup and online ordering during the COVID-19 crisis.

