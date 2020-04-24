Ohio regulators are temporarily changing the state’s medical marijuana rules to give MMJ patients easier access to products during the coronavirus pandemic – a move that could increase sales at dispensaries.
- Dispensaries may take phone orders.
- Curbside pickup.
- Patients are permitted to purchase MMJ in two 45-day windows instead of having to wait 90 days, as they did previously.
Transactions between patients and dispensary employees must take place on a dispensary’s property.
Ohio joins a growing number of states with legal marijuana sales that are allowing curbside pickup and online ordering during the COVID-19 crisis.
For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.