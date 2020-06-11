Ohio regulators have recommended adding cachexia, or wasting syndrome, to the list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana recommendations, which could slightly increase sales for the state’s MMJ dispensaries.

The state medical board committee proposed adding that condition but rejected adding autism and anxiety to the list, according to The (Cincinnati) Enquirer.

The board is expected to finalize its decision during a meeting in July.

Cachexia causes severe weight loss and can be associated with chronic conditions such as cancer and HIV or AIDS.

Sales of medical marijuana have been strong in Ohio.

At the end of April, roughly $50 million of medical marijuana had been sold in 2020 and more than 100,000 Ohio patients had signed up for the program.