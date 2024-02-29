Ohio drops medical marijuana card fee to 1 cent, halves processor license cost

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Ohio regulators have reduced the fee to obtain medical marijuana patient cards or caregiver cards to 1 cent, a move that could increase business for MMJ dispensaries in the state.

The new fee kicks in March 4, Cincinnati TV station WCPO reported.

The 1 cent fee applies to both new card applicants and renewals, according to the TV station.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) also has submitted a proposal to eliminate the MMJ patient and caregiver card fees altogether.

The proposal went to Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative, a state program that reviews and changes rules that affect businesses in the state.

Currently, the fees are $50 for patient cards and $25 for caregiver cards, according to WCPO.

The DCC also has asked the Common Sense Initiative to reduce the processor license renewal fee from $100,000 to $50,000.

“The DCC believes that reducing the processor renewal fee by half will continue to help fund the cost of administering the program, while providing a more proportional fee schedule,” the agency said.

The agency’s moves to expand Ohio’s MMJ program comes as the state’s efforts to launch a recreational marijuana program have stalled in the Legislature.

However, the director of the Ohio Cannabis Control said he plans to issue adult-use businesses licenses on Sept. 7 at the latest if infighting continues among lawmakers.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Ohio medical cannabis sales peak as adult-use market launch remains stalled
Image of Ohio state flag

Legal

If OH lawmakers stall, regulator to issue adult-use marijuana licenses Sept. 7
Image of Ohio state capitol building at dawn

Cultivation

Ohio issues draft rules for adult-use marijuana business applications
Image of the Ohio state capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Ohio 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY