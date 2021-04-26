, Ohio manufacturer nears deal for extraction technology

The Ohio-based PAO Group (PAOG) is one step closer to moving RespRX to market for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

PAOG, which acquired RespRX from Kali-Extracts in July, 2020, has entered the final stage of negotiations to obtain 25 percent of the patented extraction technology that enables the drug’s formula. The agreement has the potential to lead to PAOG owning the patent outright.

A leading cause of death, COPD—believed to affect some 16 million Americans—is an umbrella term used to describe progressive lung diseases including emphysema, chronic bronchitis and refractory (non-reversible) asthma.

A publicly traded company that provides pain management, massage therapy, nutritional counseling, and hormone replacement, PAOG plans to conduct a CBD in vivo histological research study, a critical step in gaining regulatory approval for RespRX. Funding for the study has also been secured.

Since acquiring RespRX, PAOG has been working with contract research organization Veristat to validate and supplement the research behind the drug, and in December announced a deal to further study the effects of RespRX on COPD in league with the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.