Ohio medical cannabis businesses have begun changing hands, particularly now that a year-long waiting period for the sale of dispensaries has expired.

According to the Cleveland Business Journal, at least eight licensed businesses have been purchased and another three sales are awaiting approval by state regulators.

Under state law, dispensaries had to wait at least a year after starting operations before selling to another owner. Cultivators and other MMJ business types are under no such restriction.

Ohio medical marijuana sales began in January 2019, and the state approved the first sale of a dispensary on Sept. 1 this year.

Business purchases announced so far in Ohio include: