Ohio regulators issued a mandatory product recall for a handful of flower and shake batches that were found to have “foreign matter” inside the packaging.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (OMMCP) said in a news release this week that the substance found inside the packaging might have been plastic but that the agency still is investigating.

Advertisement

The products in question – Blueberry Cookies Flower and Blueberry Cookies Shake – were sold to 38 dispensaries scattered across the state by cultivator Galenas, the OMMCP said.

The products were sold to MMJ patients starting on Oct. 14.

So far, there have been no reports of patients sickened by the products or of any other “adverse reactions,” the OMMCP said, and the plant material in the products passed all mandatory lab safety testing.

Regulators asked patients to return the products to the dispensaries where they were purchased.

A list of the products being recalled are available here.