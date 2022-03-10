Ohio sold more than $381 million in medical marijuana last year

Ohio medical marijuana companies sold more than $381 million worth of MMJ in 2021, up about 72% from 2020.

As of Jan. 24, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business, Ohio dispensaries had totaled $690.1 million in medical marijuana sales since the market opened in January 2019.

That total includes at least $56 million in MMJ sales in 2019, $277.2 million in 2020 and $380.8 million in 2021.

Medical cannabis in Ohio is recommended to patients with at least one of 25 qualifying conditions, including chronic pain.

Ohio has 57 dispensaries up and running, which regulators have said is inadequate to the meet the needs of the state’s patient pool of 130,641.

The state is in the process of issuing an additional 73 retail licenses.

In Ohio, medical cannabis flower was selling on average in January for a little less than $10 per gram.